Annup Sonii shares an OLD video with late Irrfan Khan from Tere Mere Sapne; Says he believed in credible work

Annup Sonii recently shared a throwback video with his late co-star Irrfan Khan from their TV show Tere Mere Sapne. Annup praised the late actor for his work in the world of acting and remembered some fond memories with him. Take a look.

It has been more than 3 days that Irrfan Khan left us. The Angrezi Medium actor bid adieu to the world on April 29, 2020. He lost his life to colon infection, and his sudden demise has left everyone grieving in pain. Not only Bollywood, but the entire country is mourning the loss of the great actor. Irrfan's passing away has left a deep void that can never be compensated. He was touted to be one of the 'true gems' in the world of acting and entertainment.

While many of us know him as a Bollywood actor, he spread the magic of his charm and performance everywhere, even in Hollywood. Only a few would be aware that Irrfan began his journey with Television. Yes, before stepping on the big screen, the actor proved his mettle on Television and craved a niche for himself. Most remember him for Chandrakanta, but he has many popular shows to his credit. One of these is Tere Mere Sapne, which aired in 1996. The show starred Aruna Irani, Kiran Juneja, and Irrfan in the lead roles.

However, did you that Crime Patrol anchor Annup Sonni also shared screen space with the late actor in this TV drama? Annup recently Instagram handle to share a throwback video with his late co-star. He shared a scene from Tere Mere Sapne, wherein Anuup is trying to convince Irrfan to do a certain thing. He recalled his memories with the Hindi Medium actor and shared some fond memories with him. Not only this, but he also praised Irrfan for his stellar acting chops and contribution. He said that Irrfan never liked like doing mediocre work, and always believed in doing something credible and standard.

Take a look at Annup's emotional post for late Irrfan Khan:

The late actor was a part of TV shows like the actor was a part of several television shows including Chanakya, Bharat Ek Khoj, Sara Jahan Hamara, Banegi Apni Baat, Chandrakanta, Shrikant, AnooGoonj, and Sparsh.

