Antara Banerjee kick starts the shoot for her upcoming show Divya Drishti

"Ragini MMS Returns" season 2 actress Antara Banerjee has started shooting for her part in the TV show "Divya Drishti".

"'Divya Drishti' is a distinctive fiction show, and it's an amazing example of woman power. I absolutely loved the concept of the show and the supernatural element in it makes it more interesting and unique. I will be playing a pivotal character that changes the course of the story. Audiences are in for a shock," Antara said about the show that stars actresses Sangita Ghosh, Nyra Banerjee and Sana Sayyad.

She has also featured in TV shows such as "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" and "Badho Bahu".

ALSO READ Beyhadh 2 SPOILER: Maya to have a wardrobe malfunction at MJ’s party; Rudra turns into her saviour

Credits :IANS

Read More