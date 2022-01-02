Anuj Kohli reveals legendary actor Amrish Puri as his inspiration behind portraying negative characters
Actor Anuj Kohli, who was previously seen in the show 'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani', enjoys essaying negative characters on screen.
He says: "I'm really thankful to the makers of my last show, 'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' who trusted me and helped me to explore an untouched, negative side while essaying a grey character. As an actor, I actually gained immense popularity and love from fans, after essaying the role of Vineet Bhatia, who was literally an abusive husband in the show. I look forward to portraying more challenging and promising roles. I would love to essay more negative characters on screen if given a chance."
The actor who also featured in 'Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Payega' as Kishore Jindal says he is inspired by the late popular villain Amrish Puri.
He says: "I'm inspired by legendary actor Amrish Puri sir. He etched an eternal image of a villain in our minds and somehow I aim to do the same on TV. Like him I also want to do fearfully elaborate roles and spine-chilling performances. He showed the world that he was indeed the best bad guy on celluloid. He was a man who could garner a multitude of emotions be it hate, fear or love and all at the same time, from his audience, while striking the perfect balance in art."
Also Read: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's Abhinandan Jindal reveals why he dropped his surname