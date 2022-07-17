Anuj Sachdeva does an ad shoot with Virat Kohli in Manchester; Shares a happy PHOTO

Television actor Anuj Sachdeva is a popular face in the advertisement industry, and this time, he shot with the former Indian Cricket Team's captain, Virat Kohli. Post the shoot, Anuj shared the photo with Virat on his Instagram, along with a lovely caption. Given the popularity of Virat Kohli, Anuj's friends and followers couldn't keep calm after seeing this photo and called him "lucky." Anuj Sachdeva wore a peach jacket and on other hand, Virat Kohli wore a blue t-shirt and paired it with a beige jacket.

Both Anuj Sachdeva and Virat Kohli looked handsome in smart casuals. Anuj captioned this picture, "Quite an experience it’s been in this beautiful city of Manchester. Especially when you end up shooting with a punjabi delhi boy from your side of the town. Good to see you bro @virat.kohli #goodtimes #viratkohli #DelhiDaMunda #Manchesterdiaries (sic)" Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna was excited to see Anuj with Virat and commented, "Ads ka baadshah is back (sic)" (The king of ads is back). Anuj gave a very humble reply to Gaurav with an emoji.

Check out Anuj Sachdeva and Virat Kohli's picture here:

On the work front, Anuj Sachdeva is currently seen in the television show, Woh Toh Hai Albela with Shaheer Sheikh and Kinshuk Vaidya. He plays the role of their elder brother. Earlier, Raqesh Bapat was taken on board to do this show. Reportedly, he opted out of the show, and then Anuj was signed in by Rajan Shahi.

Anuj Sachdeva shot to fame as Amrit Malhotra in Sabki Laadli Bebo and made a cameo in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, which wrapped up in 2019. Anuj played the lead in Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. To note, Rajan Shahi’s show Woh Toh Hai Albela has marked his return to daily soaps after six years.

