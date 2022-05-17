Anumapaa: Gaurav Khanna looks royal in red sherwani as he gets ready for MaAn's wedding; PICS

Presently Anupamaa has become one of the most popular shows on television screens. The show has been the top-rated daily soap for the past two years now. The present plot of the show is focussing on the wedding of the Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly and Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna. The fans of the couple are enjoying the pre-wedding functions of MaAn. Gaurav Khanna has recently dropped pictures of his look as a groom and he has surely taken our breath away.

The actor has recently shared a picture on social media from the show Anupamaa, as he unveiled his groom's look. As the show is gearing for the MaAn wedding, Gaurav has sported a royal look with a red all overwork sherwani and red stole along with it. He paired it with white pyjamas and maroon footwear. He had also worn a green turban and a beaded necklace. Gaurav Khanna captioned, “Swaagat nahi karo ge hamara…”

See post here-

Gaurav Khanna shares a great camaraderie with Rupali Ganguly and they often share videos of themselves dancing to popular songs. He recently shared a fun video on social media with her. In this video, Gaurav teases Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly for wearing a pink saree. This video comes after Rupali's video that she shared a while ago, where she was seen teasing Gaurav for wearing a pink sweatshirt. Sharing this video on his Instagram handle, Gaurav writes, "Badla.. payback .. bts .: Call it watever .. but the truth is that We love doin all this for our lovely fans and our extended family, that is -YOU." In this video, we can see Rupali is shy and embarrassed as Gaurav pulls her leg.

Also read- Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna takes sweet revenge on Rupali Ganguly, teases her for wearing pink; Watch