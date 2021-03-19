Anumpamaa SPOILERS: Rakhi sparks feud between Kavya & Anupamaa; Latter decides to stay in Shah house for Pakhi

Rakhi alerts Anupamaa about the evil plans of Kavya, which sows seeds of doubt in her head. Anupamaa decides to stay in her house for Pakhi.

Anupamaa is one of the most popular TV shows in India which is based on the life of a middle-aged woman and her family. The role of Anupamaa is played by the talented actress Rupali Ganguli. The recent plot of the show comprises intense drama as Kavya is living in the Shah house with Anupamaa and Vanraj. On Mahashivratri, Rakhi came to the house which clearly indicates that a lot of drama is bound to happen.

Vanraj began the pooja by applying sindoor to Anupamaa, which makes Kavya jealous. Rakhi shows pity to Kavya and asks her about her molestation situation. She suspects that Kavya is faking the case and she taunts Kavya by asking about her new plan. This creates awkwardness between the family members, but they say nothing.

Vanraj becomes angry at her allegation and tells her to not act like it is her kitty party. Later, she recalls that Kavya had planned to throw the family of Vanraj, out of their house and have Vanraj back. She tells Anupamaa to no fall for in Kavya’s trap which puts her in doubt about the reality of Kavya. Thus, Rakhi becomes successful in creating tension between Kavya and Pakhi.

Later Kavya decides to make tea for the family but, is stopped by Anupamaa. She asks her to bathe before entering the kitchen. Kavya gets shocked that Anupamaa has not left the house. She asks her the same, but Anupamaa ignores her. Kavya tells this to Vanraj.

Kavya also asks Vanraj to ask babuji to transfer papers of the house in his name.

In another scene, Pakhi will be seen back in the house and she is stunned to see Kavya in the house. Anupamaa decides to stay in the house for her daughter Pakhi. But what will Kavya do now is yet to be determined?

