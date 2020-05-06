Anup Jalota REACTS to wedding rumours with Jasleen Matharu; Says ‘It is news to me’

The reports of Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu had surfaced after the duo had participated in Bigg Boss 12 as a jodi.

When Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu participated in Bigg Boss 12, the rumoured couple became the talk of the town in no time. The two not just became a household name with their stint on the popular reality show, but a lot was said about their love affair and sizzling chemistry. Although, the renowned bhajan did quash the reports of him dating Jasleen post his exit from Bigg Boss 12, their link up reports continue to be rife among the audience.

Recently, Anup and Jasleen’s rumoured affair made the headlines once again after the latter was seen wearing red chooda and sindoor in her recent social media videos. While her newly-wed look grabbed a lot of eyeballs, it was reported that she has apparently tied the knot with Anup in a hush-hush wedding. However, Anup has quashed the rumours and said that the reports of his wedding are also a piece of news to him. In his recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Anup asserted that he is looking for a suitable groom from Jasleen and will be doing her kanyadaan.

“Not Again! My marriage to Jasleen is news to me. I and her father are looking for a suitable match for her. I have suggested to them a Punjabi boy living in Canada. Nothing is fixed yet. I gave a statement to you after coming out from Big Boss that I will do her kanyadaan. And I will. She is my student and daughter-like to me,” Anup was quoted saying.

Well, clearly the Bhajan singer has once again cleared the air about his rumoured affair with Jasleen Matharu.

