Anup Soni reacts to Balika Vadhu director selling vegetables: Our team is getting in touch with him for help

Ram Vriksha Gaur, one of the directors of Balika Vadhu, is currently grabbing headlines. He is reportedly making his living by selling vegetables in Uttar Pradesh.

COVID-19 has adversely affected every nook and corner of the world. While people have begun adhering to the new normal and adopting precautionary measures, few more problems have come up. Numerous individuals have faced financial crisis amidst the past few months owing to less or no work. The conscious sections were shocked to know that Ram Vriksha Gaur, one of the directors of Balika Vadhu, is selling vegetables at Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh due to the stalling of projects.

Numerous people have expressed their shock after having known about Gaur’s condition. Anup Soni, who played the role of Bhairon Dharamveer Singh in Balika Vadhu, has reacted to the same through his Twitter handle. He writes, “It's sad... Our Balika Vadhu team got to know and getting in touch with him to help...” He also said in an interview with News 18 has stated that many people didn’t know about the same as Gaur worked as a second unit director.

Meanwhile, Ram Vriksha Gaur has stated that he went to Uttar Pradesh for a particular film. However, they were stuck there because of the lockdown and couldn’t return. He further said that the project that they were working on was stopped. Moreover, the producer reportedly said that it would take another year or two for resuming the same. Gaur then revealed that is how he thought of taking over his father’s business and began selling vegetables on a handcart. He further claimed that he does not have any regrets.

