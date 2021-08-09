Anupam Shyam passes away due to multiple organ failure; Fans mourn the big loss, pay emotional tributes online

11 hours ago  |  21.1K
   
Anupam Shyam passes away due to multiple organ failure; Fans mourn the big loss, pay emotional tributes online (Image: Anupam Shyam Instagram)

In an unfortunate turn of events, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actor Anupam Shyam passed away on Sunday, August 8 at age 63. The veteran star had been undergoing dialysis since last year. Now, a few days ago, he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in Mumbai. Unfortunately, Anupam Shyam transitioned after suffering from multiple organ failure.

Throughout his prolific career, Anupam Shyam had been highly praised for essaying negative roles in both TV and film industries. Now, the news of Anupam’s demise has left many heartbroken. Fans and followers of the star have taken to social media to pay heartfelt condolences as they mourn the loss of the TV veteran. A Twitter user said, “Again a big loss to the industry...One of the most amazing actor passed away...May his soul rest in peace”. Another wrote, “Everyones beloved Thakur Sajjan Singh from #Pratigya. Actor Anupam Shyam passed away. Condolences to his family and relatives. May his soul RIP”.

Take a look:

Anupam Shyam became a household name after essaying the role of Thakur Sajjan Singh in the show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya. Apart from this, he has appeared in several TV shows including Rishtey, Doli Armaano Ki among others. His filmography includes profilic projects such as Lagaan, Slumdog Millionaire, Sangharsh and more.

ALSO READ| Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actor Anupam Shyam passes away in Mumbai

Credits: Anupam Shyam Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : I've never heard of him but I would love to get to know him and let him know something that he should know
REPLY 0 11 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All