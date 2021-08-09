Anupam Shyam passes away due to multiple organ failure; Fans mourn the big loss, pay emotional tributes online

In an unfortunate turn of events, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actor Anupam Shyam passed away on Sunday, August 8 at age 63. The veteran star had been undergoing dialysis since last year. Now, a few days ago, he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in Mumbai. Unfortunately, Anupam Shyam transitioned after suffering from multiple organ failure.

Throughout his prolific career, Anupam Shyam had been highly praised for essaying negative roles in both TV and film industries. Now, the news of Anupam’s demise has left many heartbroken. Fans and followers of the star have taken to social media to pay heartfelt condolences as they mourn the loss of the TV veteran. A Twitter user said, “Again a big loss to the industry...One of the most amazing actor passed away...May his soul rest in peace”. Another wrote, “Everyones beloved Thakur Sajjan Singh from #Pratigya. Actor Anupam Shyam passed away. Condolences to his family and relatives. May his soul RIP”.

Big shocking news. Very versatile actor from theater to films and television serials Anupam Shyam is no more. He died due to long illness. Will be remember for his excellent performances. RIP #Anupamshyam pic.twitter.com/cQNwaWiPa5 — Anuj Alankar (@Anujalankar9) August 8, 2021

Actor #AnupamShyam passes away due to multiple organ failure.

May his soul rest in peace.#RIP pic.twitter.com/IkPFr3US5Q — Zakiya Khan (@ZakiyaKINC) August 8, 2021

We lost one more gem.

As famous actor, with character of Sajjan Singh from Pratigya Show. A big contribution in TV and bollywood industry.

Tribute to you Sir @anupamshyam Ji #RipAnupamShyam#Anupamshyam pic.twitter.com/aLP7A6eLsE — Rahul mukhi (@rahulmukhi98) August 8, 2021

Veteran Actor #AnupamShyam AKA #ThakurSajjanSingh expired today, at Life Line Hospital, due to multiple organ failure. Most of us have seen his powerful performance in the star plus serial 'Mann ki awaaz Pratigya'. May his Soul Rest in Peace Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/ftXJb6FxI8 — Young God (@_scorpion_17) August 8, 2021

One of the greatest actor #AnupamShyam who was introduced to us through @StarPlus serial "Pratigya" left us today due to multiple organ failure. I watched this serial because of "Thakur Sajjan Singh". ॐ शांति — Sagar Khandelwal (@Khandelw13Sagar) August 8, 2021

My heart is broken right now don't know what to say or do

We lost another gem #AnupamShyam rip sir There will never be another sajan Singh You will me missed Om shanti pic.twitter.com/R2Aq154tzS — (@SSS_King_007) August 8, 2021

मन की आवाज प्रतिज्ञा 2 शो में ठाकुर सज्जन सिंह की भूमिका निभा रहे दिग्गज अभिनेता अनुपम श्याम का आज निधन हो गया। वह 63 वर्ष के थे। उन्हें कुछ दिनों पहले गुर्दे से संबंधित समस्याओं के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था और वह ICU में एडमिट थे। बहुत दुख हुआ #AnupamShyam — Saumya Prakash (@saumyaprakash90) August 8, 2021

So sorry to hear that bollywood has lost one more great actor #AnupamShyam he died due to multiple organs failure.

RIP sir and May God give strength to his family and friends pic.twitter.com/IIeOhlzeEe — Manish Satija (@mani_satija) August 8, 2021

Anupam Shyam became a household name after essaying the role of Thakur Sajjan Singh in the show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya. Apart from this, he has appeared in several TV shows including Rishtey, Doli Armaano Ki among others. His filmography includes profilic projects such as Lagaan, Slumdog Millionaire, Sangharsh and more.

