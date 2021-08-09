Anupam Shyam passes away: Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava & others pay their respect at funeral; PICS

In an unfortunate incident, veteran actor Anupam Shyam passed away following multiple organ failure. The late actor was admitted to Lifeline hospital in suburban Goregaon four days ago. The 63-year-old actor was best known for his work in the show ‘Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya’. Today, many celebrities from the television world were seen attending the funeral of the late actor.

He was also seen in the films like Slumdog Millionaire and Bandit Queen. He had breathed his last at the hospital amid the presence of his two brothers, Anurag and Kanchan. Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and others were seen. They all maintained COVID 19 protocol and wore a mask. ANI had tweeted actor Yashpal Sharma saying, “I got to know that he's no more. So we rushed here & found he was still breathing. The doctor later declared him dead. He was hospitalised for 4 days. He had high blood sugar & used to take injections during shooting of his last film.”

Another actor Manoj Joshi tweeted, “Saddened by the demise of my friend and very talented actor Anupam Shyam ji. We have lost a great man. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.” Ashoke Pandit tweeted, “Sad to know about the demise of one of the finest actors & a great human being #AnupamShyam due to multiple organ failure. My heartfelt condolences to his family. A great loss to the film & tv industry.”

Last year, Anurag Shyam had told that the late actor was undergoing dialysis and was shifted to the Goregaon hospital after he collapsed during his dialysis.

