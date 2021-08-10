Anupam Shyam’s brother is upset with Aamir Khan: 'He assured a dialysis centre & stopped picking calls later'

Recently, television actor Anupam Shyam passed away following multiple organs failure. And now his brother Anurag Shyam has claimed that Bollywood actor had assured them of a dialysis centre in Pratapgarh but later stopped picking their phone calls. The late actor was a well-known name in the industry.

He was better known for his role in Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Anurag was quoted saying, “Anupam Shyam was upset that he could not meet their mother when she was ill. She was in Pratapgarh at the time and the actor could not go because the Uttar Pradesh town had no dialysis centre. He even went to Aamir Khan for the same and he assured him. But later he stopped picking calls after few months.”

He even mentioned that Anupam Shyam was tensed when the rumours started that the show will go off air. “His health condition was improving and doctors had also removed ventilator but suddenly his blood pressure dropped which led to multiple organ failure,” he added. The actor’s mother had passed away last month.

To note, the late actor was suffering from a kidney ailment for the last few years. He was best known for playing a negative role. The show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 made him a household name. He had also worked with Aamir Khan in Lagaan.

He was also seen in the films Slumdog Millionaire, Bandit Queen among others. He had breathed his last at the hospital amid the presence of his two brothers, Anurag and Kanchan.

