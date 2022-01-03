Anupama and Anuj's 'Khullam Khulla Romance' video shared by Rupali Ganguly is too cute to miss

Popular daily soap Anupamaa is one of the top-rated shows of the television industry. It enjoys a massive fan following as the audience is entertained by the drama and twists in the plot. The entrance of Anuj Kapadia has brought a fresh approach to the show, and people are loving the chemistry between Anupamaa and Anuj. They often share pictures and reels on social media and their newest reel definitely spells love in bold.

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's social media game is on point and they keep posting amazing pictures and videos on Instagram. Their camaraderie is just magical and the latest romantic reel shared by Rupali is proof. They are both dressed in red and black attire as they dance to the song ‘Kaun Tujhe’ from the movie ‘MS Dhoni’.

She captioned, “Because it’s MaanDay and our darling Anuj @gauravkhannaofficial is not so adept at posting And he is so upset with me just now”

See post here-

In the latest plot of the show, it is seen that Anupama has finally started falling in love with Anuj and things are going forward between the duo. She has now completely moved on from her past and looking for a bright future ahead. The viewers are loving all the sweet moments between Anupama and Anuj in the show.

It seems Anupamaa and Anuj will soon unite in the show and we will get to see more such romantic moments between the duo. Rupali fondly refers her and Gaurav's jodi as Maan and she has shared a video as a treat to her fans.



Also read- Rupali Ganguly offers a glimpse of all the ‘handsome, awesome, gorgeous & fabulous men’ in Anupamaa’s life