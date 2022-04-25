Anupama-Namaste America Ep 1 Review: Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu starrer is beautifully weaved & treat for fans

The daily soap Anupama has been ruling the roost ever since it launched in 2020. Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly has managed to strike the right chord with the audience, especially the homemakers, so much that they have started to consider the character as a part of themselves.

The character of Anupama, for the uninitiated, is touted to be an epitome of woman empowerment by its audience. Her reviving her dream of being a dancer, restarting her life and her career at the age of 45, have left many women inspired.

The makers, who have understood where the interest of their audiences lies, have come up with a parallel episodic series titled as Anupama: Namaste America. This episodic series shall be seen revolving around Anupama's life 17 years ago when she was naive and gullible and very much unlike now.

The first episode of the show went on air on the OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar today. The episode put to display how a young Anupama in her early 20s helms the responsibility of managing the house and household chores and not valuing herself. She lives and breathes to keep her husband, her children and her in-laws happy and content, even if it means undervaluing or suppressing herself.

How her young and dashing husband Vanraj Shah, essayed by Sudhanshu Pandey, is full of himself and refuses to even acknowledge his wife's efforts, leading to a clean-hearted Anupama feeling like trash.

Vanraj feels awkward to even take her to an important office event specially curated for the families of the employees, just because he doesn't consider her worthy enough owing to her illiteracy and lack of social skills.

The series introduces Anupama's only staunch pillar of support, her grandmother-in-law essayed by the veteran theatre and TV star Sarita Joshi aka Baa.

Baa understands Anupama like nobody else and even reprimands her own daughter-in-law, Leela (Anupama's mother-in-law) for demeaning Anupama all the time. This background story also proves why Leela is majorly insecure and jealous of Anupama in the TV version of the show, Anupamaa.

An insecure Vanraj, a jealous Leela, Anupama's darling little boy Samar, her other son Paritosh, who is the mini version of Vanraj, her supportive yet suppressed-by-wife father-in-law and an innocent and beautiful-hearted Anupama living only for the happiness of others make for the cast of the episodic version.

All characters are shown 17 years younger as the storyline is based in the year 2005.

The audience who is glued to the TV show Anupama will have all their doubts answered in the OTT version. Why is Baa so against Anupama and her career or happiness, her insecurities, Vanraj and his male ego, his restlessness seeing her progress, and how much emotional damage Vanraj must have caused by cheating on Anupama who truly and only loved and worshipped him majority of her life? How situations and traumas can change a person and get to identify his true identity and purpose of living, if dealt with the traumas rightly, can be clearly seen if both the shows are followed.

The mini episodic series is surely a treat for Anupama fans who would want to deep dive into her life during her younger days!

