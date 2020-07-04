Anupama PROMO: After the launch postponed, Rupali Ganguly is all set to return with the show from THIS date

Rupali, who won millions of hearts as Monisha in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, had been away from daily soaps from almost 7 years now but her comeback with Anupama is much awaited.

Rupali Ganguly is finally all set to return to TV with Anupama. The show which was earlier supposed to roll out in March was postponed due to lockdown and is now all set for a better launch from July 13, as revealed in the promo. However, the show which was earlier given the 9 PM slot has been rescheduled for a 10 PM slot. The show is a remake of a Marathi show and the promo has been well received by everyone. It highlights the journey of a homemaker.

Rupali, who won millions of hearts as Monisha in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, had been away from daily soaps from almost 7 years now but her comeback is much awaited. Rupali was last seen in Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, which aired on Sony TV in 2013. The beautiful actress had shared her excitement about returning to TV. Opening up about her surprising comeback, Rupali credited her husband and said that he was the one who motivated her. The cast has not resumed shooting as of yet, but they already have an episode bank in place.

Rupali, previously said that her dear hubby deserves all the credit to this, as he is the force behind her decision. While Rupali was all happy taking care of her little son, her husband encouraged her to take up the show. The former Bigg Boss contestant revealed that she was satisfied with being a mother and homemaker, but her husband decided to take the duties from her to help due to her new project. Also, Anupama had something exciting about it, which made Rupali step out of her house.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×