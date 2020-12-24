Anupama Promo: Anupama slaps Kavya for creating fuss at Toshu’s marriage

Anupama is all set to witness the new twist and turns as family gears for Toshu and Kinjal's marriage.

The popular family drama Anupama starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharam in the lead roles has been ruling TRP charts from the first day. The show has been winning the hearts of the audience and has received an overwhelming response. Till now, we have seen many twists and turns in Anupama's story. Currently, Anupama is very happy as she has got a job and is now gearing up for her son Toshu's marriage. But little does she know that her happiness is not going to stay for a long time as the show is coming up with another turn.

In the recent promo, we can see the family is happily preparing for Toshu’s marriage. In the new video, pandit asks Toshu’s parents Anupama and Vanraj to come forward and perform the marriage ritual. But as Anupama and Vanraj begin with the ritual Kavya enters and creates problems. She even misbehaves with Anupama infornt of everyone. This irks Anupamaa and she slaps Kavya. She even throws her outside home and warns her not to create any problem in her son’s marriage.

Take a look at Anupamaa’s new promo:

In the current track, the show is showing Kinjal’s mother Rakhi is planning to insult Anupama by organising a lavish marriage. She had already warned Anupama and has been playing mind games. In the recent spoiler, Rakhi has even announced Toshu as MD of her Dave Coaching Class and published the news in the newspaper. It will be interesting to see how the family reacts to this news.

