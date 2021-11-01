Anupamaa, 1 November 2021, Written Update: Anupama decides to stay alone

In today's episode, Anupama goes into a park and bumps into a little boy who is dressed up as Lord Krishna. The little boy sees that Anupama is upset and asks her the reason behind it. Anupama gets emotional as she recalls all the activities from the past and starts thinking about Vanraj and Leela’s behaviour. The boy assures Anupama that soon everything will get back to normal. Back in the Shah house, Hasmukh prays to god for Anupama’s safety while Samar, Nandini and Pakhi join him.

Meanwhile, Anuj finds Anupama in the park and hides near a tree and keeps a watch on her. Hasmukh curses everyone who has hurted Anupama and says that the people who have made her upset will never stay happy in their life. Anupama decides to visit her mother's house house. In the meantime, Anuj calls Samar and informs him about the same. Kanta supports Anupama’s decision as she has started to take a stand for herself and is opposing all the wrongdoings.

On the other hand, people in the Shah house find it difficult to control Hasmukh as he starts confronting everyone. Samar gets Anuj at Kanta’s house while Anupama is talking to her mother. Kavya tries to provoke Vanraj and tells him that everything was planned by Anupama after her night with Anuj. Vanraj ignores Kavya and tells her to focus on the family members and asks her to fulfill all their demands so that none of them miss Anupama. Kanta and Bhavesh thank Anuj for being with Anupama in every up and down of her life. Furthermore, Anupama plans her future and decides to stay alone for achieving her every dream which she could only think of in the 25 years of her marriage.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

