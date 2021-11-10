Anupamaa, 10 November 2021, Written Update: Anuj suffers an emotional outburst

Today we see that Anuj expresses his true feelings and informs the Shah family that he loves Anupama and will be with her until his last breath. Anupama visits the Shah house and stands still when she overhears that Anuj is in love with her. Anuj also adds that his love story will never succeed as Anupama cannot love anyone else more than her family. Leela and others are shocked as Anuj confronts them for destroying Anupama’s self belief. Anuj feels pity for Vanraj and his family as they could never understand the importance of Anupama and always criticised her for small things. Anupama starts feeling embarrassed and leaves the house.

Later, Anuj regrets after expressing his feelings in front the Shah family. Elsewhere, Vanraj tries to ignore Anupama and Anuj but finds it difficult as the latter recalls all the moments from the past. Kavya is happy as everything goes according to her plan as Leela will never accept Anupama after Anuj’s confession. After a while, Vanraj asks Kavya to look after their café as he will have to attend a meeting in Udaipur regarding the expansion of the café. Kavya decides to fool the family members and take the café and the house in Vanraj’s absence.

Further, Anuj decides to punish himself for breaking Anupama’s trust and making her feel embarrassed in front of her family. Ahead, Samar meets Anupama and tries to calm her down and also tells her that there is nothing wrong if Anuj’s loves her. Anupama refuses to talk with Samar and tells him to leave her alone for a while as she needs time. On the flip side, Anuj purposely gets into a fight with some local goons and falls down on the road. Gk finds Anuj on the and picks him up and the latter hugs him and starts crying.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

