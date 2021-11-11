Anupamaa, 11 November 2021, Written Update: Samar tries to convince Anupama

Today we see that Samar tries to console Anupama and also makes her recall that Anuj has never misbehaved with her. Anupama recalls every moment shared with Anuj but finds it difficult to accept the truth. Samar makes Anupama realize that Anuj had to wait for 26 years to confess his feelings wherein Vanraj ignored her ever since their marriage. Elsewhere, Vanraj gets ready to leave while he requests Leela and Kavya to behave politely with the other family members. Paritosh assures Vanraj that he will take care of the house and the family members until he gets back. Vanraj also adds that he will tell Kinjal to break her ties with Anupama once he is back.

Samar continues to praise Anuj in front of Anupama and also informs her that he was the one who saved their family from being bankrupt. Back in the Shah house, Kavya provokes Leela and tries to convince her for taking back the warehouse from Anupama in Vanraj’s absence. Leela gets convinced by Kavya’s words and decides to snatch the warehouse from Anupama. Kavya gets happy and thinks that she will throw everyone out of the house once Anupama signs on the property papers.

Further, Samar requests Anupama to accept Anuj’s love as his feelings for her are genuine. On the flip side, Anuj feels regret and blames himself for spoiling Anupama’s life. GK advises Anuj to face the situation as Anupama will never go far from him if his feelings are true. Meanwhile, Anupama thinks upon Samar’s advice but feels that she has always seen Anuj as a friend while accepting him as a life partner will be tough for her. Samar tries his best to convince Anupama and prays to God for their friendship.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 10 November 2021, Written Update: Anuj suffers an emotional outburst