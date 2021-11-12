Anupamaa, 12 November 2021, Written Update: Anupama forgives Anuj

Today we see that Anuj meets Anupama and thinks that Vanraj might have created scenes in the house after his confession. Back in the Shah house, Hasmukh continues to ignore Leela and Kavya as he feels that Anupama had to leave the house due to their rude behaviour. Anuj apologises to Anupama when the latter starts confronting him for his confession. Anuj also adds that he had no intention to hurt anyone but he could not control his feelings after he witnessed that the Shah family has never appreciated Anupama in the past 26 years.

On the other hand, Hasmukh feels that there is something wrong going on his house as everyone is avoiding Anupama’s topic, while Vanraj has left the house on the day of Diwali. Samar decides to inform Hasmukh about Anuj’s confession but Paritosh gets there in time and stops him from revealing the truth. Hasmukh asks Paritosh the reason behind stopping Samar from revealing the truth. Samar adds that all the family members including Paritosh feel that Hasmukh will bless Anuj and Anupama against their will once he reveals the truth.

Furthermore, Anuj informs Anupama that he always wanted to keep his feelings in his heart and regrets after confessing everything in front of the Shah family. Anupama calms down Anuj and thanks him for loving her more than anything his life. Anuj gets emotional and Anupama tells him that she will always look at him as a friend as she does not want anyone in her life after suffering for 26 years. Anuj recalls his college days and regrets over his decision of not proposing Anupama. Anupama informs Anuj that she has decided to continue their friendship keeping everything aside. Anuj gets happy and assures that he will never cross his limits by which Anupama gets hurt.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

