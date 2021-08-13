Anupamaa, 13 August 2021, Written Update: Paritosh decides to leave the house

Today, we see that Vanraj regrets for ignoring Paritosh in his growing age and holds himself responsible for his actions today. Vanraj tells Anupama that if Paritosh leaves the house, it will also affect Samar and Pakhi.

Later, Pakhi and Samar try to convince Paritosh for not leaving the house. Paritosh excuses himself from Pakhi and Samar. Pakhi wishes Anupama stops Paritosh, while Anupama decides to not interfere in his decision. Kinjal talks to Nandini about staying back as she loves being around in a joint family.

After a while, Paritosh and Kinjal come out with their bags. Everyone in the Shah family is shocked. On the other hand, Kavya is worried about who will take care of the family after Paritosh and Kinjal leave the house as they both are the only working members in the house. Anupama blesses Paritosh and Kinjal and bids them adieu.

Vanraj supports Anupama in her decision as he wants the newlywed couple to have a happy life together. Paritosh and Kinjal seek blessings from the elders in the house and start to leave the house. As they are leaving, Kinjal steps back as she faces difficulty in leaving the family which shocks Paritosh, latter asks Kinjal not to change her decision on the last moment. Looking at all this, Hasmukh interrupts and tells Paritosh that either both should leave or stay back together. On this, Paritosh says that he can’t stay back, while Kinjal says she can’t leave the family as she is emotionally attached to them.