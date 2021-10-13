Anupamaa, 13 October 2021, Written Update: Pakhi makes Vanraj and Anupama end all of their issues

Today, Anuj gets a dream in which Anupama decides to leave him and he requests her to stay back. GK finds Anuj restless and rushes towards him. GK understands that Anuj might have seen something related to Anupama in his dream. Anuj gets confused as his heart always starts beating fast whenever he dreams of Anupama. On the flip side, Anupama and Vanraj apologise to Pakhi for their behaviour. Pakhi makes Vanraj and Anupama end all of their issues and asks them to shake hands.

Later, GK plans for a Dandiya night while Anuj asks him to keep Anupama and her family away from all of their celebrations as he wants to live his life without any drama. Back in the Shah house, all the family members sit together to have breakfast. Hasmukh and Kinjal insist Anupama to get back to work. Leela tries to taunt Anupama and tells her that other ladies from the locality might get inspired by her story and can create friendship all around their workplace. Anupama gets upset and leaves.

Furthermore, Anupama spots Nandini leaving the place with a lot of luggage and confronts her for the same. Nandini reveals that she has to reach London in time or else Rohan might kill Samar. Anupama stops Nandini and tells her to be calm as Rohan cannot harm Samar. Meanwhile, Vanraj decides to start his life in a new way and apologises to the chef of his café and gets him back to work. Anupama decides to hide the truth until Samar gets back and decides to tackle this problem.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

