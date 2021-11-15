Anupamaa, 15 November 2021, Written Update: Leela insults Hasmukh

Today we see that Leela humiliates Anuj and tells him to get in a relationship with Anupama so that the society stops criticising them. Anupama gets stunned and asks Leela to stop insulting Anuj as they share a bond of friendship. Leela ignores everyone and tells Anuj to accept Anupama as his wife so that the daily drama comes to an end. Anuj takes the vermilion and moves forward while Leela feels that Shahs will be free once Anuj marries Anupama. Later, Anuj refuses to put the vermilion on Anupama’s forehead and gives a befitting reply to Leela and shuts her up. Anupama confronts Leela and tells her to move on as the latter has already finished every relation. Hasmukh backs Anupama and requests Leela to let Anupama live the life she wants.

Moving on, Leela tells Anuj and Anupama to stay away from the Shah family and also blames them for destroying their happiness. Hasmukh interrupts Leela and tells her to leave from Anupama’s house as she is creating a mess on a very auspicious day. Leela denies to leave and makes Hasmukh recall their past and informs him that she has faced a lot to make his life good. Hasmukh tells Leela that in return he has always remained silent and accepted Leela with all her flaws.

After a while, Leela losses her control and starts insulting Hasmukh for being a nobody all throughout his life. Anupama tells Leela to stop as she will regret later for being rude to Hasmukh. Furthermore, Leela tells Anupama to stay away from her as she is talking to her husband. Hasmukh shouts at Leela and tells her to leave along with the other family members. Leela disregards Hasmukh and tells everyone that Vanraj was the one who had to work hard since his childhood and helped his family to achieve everything.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

