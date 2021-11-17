Anupamaa, 17 November 2021, Written Update: Jignesh breaks his ties with Leela

In today's episode, Anupama feels bad for Hasmukh and thinks that Vanraj will get angry once he gets back. Anuj blames Leela for all the mess and informs Hasmukh that he has always been a good father and an ideal husband. Anupama gets emotional and recalls all the good moments from the past. Anuj takes a leave and tells Anupama to call him if there is any emergency. Back in the Shah house, Leela informs everyone that she will not spare anyone from the family who tries to back Anupama as she is responsible for all the mess.

Pakhi feels that the environment in their house will remain the same until Vanraj gets back. Kavya instigates Leela against Anupama and tells her that whatever she did was correct. On the flip side, Hasmukh gets restless when he recalls that he has been insulted in front of his own family. Anupama finds Hasmukh emotional and motivates him saying that he is the best. Hasmukh tells Anupama that he has lost all the hopes as he failed to fulfil the dreams of his own family members. Later, Hasmukh leaves the house and visits a security agency and enquires for the job of a security guard.

Anuj accompanies Anupama and finds Hasmukh talking to a security guard about his poor condition. Anupama starts crying when she overhears Hasmukh’s conversation with the security guard. Furthermore, Leela asks Jignesh to get back Hasmukh wherein the latter breaks all his ties with her. Meanwhile, Anuj assures Anupama that he will take care of Hasmukh as his own family member. Jignesh refuses to celebrate ‘Bhai dooj’ with Leela and calls her the most unlucky person. Anuj finds that Anupama and Hasmukh are on the sane track and decides to stay strong and support them in every situation. Kavya makes Leela remember that they have to complete the deal of their warehouse before Vanraj arrives.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

