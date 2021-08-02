Anupamaa, 2 August 2021, Written Update: Nandini asks Anupama to slap Pakhi

In the last episode, we saw that Kavya informs everyone about the property tax, which creates tension among the family members. In today’s episode, Anupama tells Rakhi that they will fight till their last breath. Vanraj supports Anupama and asks Rakhi to leave. Rakhi taunts the Shah family stating that this attitude will give them nothing and leaves their house. Bapuji and Jignesh feel guilty about being unable to contribute for the property tax. Anupama and Vanraj tell them to not feel guilty, and motivates them by saying that they will pay the amount on their own.

Paritosh is frustrated with the never ending problems in his family, and asks Kinjal about when they are shifting from there. Paritosh also adds that he feels suffocated in that house. Anupama overhears this conversation and starts feeling bad. Later, Kavya demands Vanraj for an outing, as she is bored with their daily routine. Soom after, Pakhi appears and tells Kavya to help her with her dance practice, but Kavya tells her to practice on her own. Pakhi feels unwanted and says that she doesn’t need anyone.

Then we see Anupama requesting Nandini to go and check upon Pakhi’s dance practice. But Nandini is confused about how the latter will react. On the other hand, Kavya and Vanraj discuss their problem with their friends to get some suggestions. Meanwhile, when Nandini tries to help Pakhi she behaves rudely with her, which results in a heated argument. Nandini tells Anupama to slap Pakhi for her misbehaviour, which is supported by Kinjal and Samar, but Paritosh sides with Pakhi. Looking at all this, Anupama gets upset and starts crying.

Will Anupama be able to get things back to normal? Stay tuned to find out.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

