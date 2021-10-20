Anupamaa, 20 October 2021, Written Update: Anuj destroys Rohan's plan

Today, the host welcomes all the guests for the garba night. Samar rolls his eyes around and waits for Rohan at the venue. Rohan hides in the Shah house and decides to harm Anupama which will directly affect Samar and the Shahs. Ahead, Devika informs Samar that Anupama is stuck in some household chores and will be reaching soon. Rohan decides to fool Samar as his actual plan now is to harm Anupama.

Later, Rohan was about to harm Anupama but the latter spots Anuj and stops. Anupama gets surprised as she finds Anuj at their house. Anuj tells Anupama that he had already sent a text on her cell phone. Anupama tells Anuj to join them for the garba night. Anuj refuses to attend the function as Leela will again accuse Anupama if anything goes wrong. Rohan’s trap in the house goes wasted as Anuj’s presence saves Anupama from being harmed.

Further, Anupama forces Anuj and takes him to the venue wherein Rohan follows them. After a while, Rohan decides to execute his evil plan. Anuj comes there and stops Rohan, the latter tells Anuj to go away or else he will defame Nandini. Anuj gives a befitting reply to Rohan and warns him to expose his father who sells fake medicines to the poor public. Rohan gets worried as Anuj tells him that he will expose his father and blame Rohan for everything. Anuj tells Rohan to apologise to Samar and Nandini and also tells to delete the private photographs before he exposes his father.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 19 October 2021, Written Update: Rohan to crash the celebration