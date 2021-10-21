Anupamaa, 21 October 2021, Written Update: Rohan apologises to the Shah family

Today, Anuj informs Samar and his family about Rohan’s evil plan. Vanraj gets furious as he sees Rohan in front of him while Anuj asks him to calm down as the culprit wants to confess. Rohan apologises to Nandini and the Shahs for creating problems in their life and also says that he has realised that love is to be felt and you cannot force anyone against their will. Later, Rohan also reveals that he tried to attack Anupama but Anuj’s unexpected entry saved her. Anuj tells Rohan to promise that he will never come back in Nandini’s life. Rohan assures that he will go far from Nandini and Samar.

Anupama stands stunned as Anuj has been doing many things for her family. Vanraj thanks Anuj for all his help wherein Leela asks Anuj to leave venue as the dandiya party belongs to the society. Vanraj confronts Anupama after Anuj takes a leave and tells her to keep him away from his children. Devika over hears the conversation and feels bad for Anupama. Meanwhile, Anuj in his car gets angry and tells GK that he has decided to stay away from negative people.

Back in the Shah house, Devika shouts at Anupama for not taking a stand for Anuj. Devika also adds that Anuj has always helped her in-spite of Leela’s rude behaviour towards him. Anupama backs Leela and tells Devika to be calm as she cannot bear anyone insulting her mother-in-law. Furthermore, Anupama stops Anuj near the gate and tells him to play dandiya with her. Nandini and others get surprised as Anupama enters the venue with Anuj, while Devika feels proud for Anupama’s courageous act.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

