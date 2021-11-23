Anupamaa, 23 November 2021, Written Update: Anupama confronts Kavya for humiliating Shah family

Today we see that Anupama accuses Kavya for cheating the Shah family and tells her to refrain her brutal activities before it is too late. Hasmukh and Kinjal back Anupama, while Leela stands stunned when she learns that Kavya has used her as a scapegoat. Later, the members of the Shah family step out of the house in protest of Kavya’s fraud. Anupama calls Kavya shameless as she has always snatched happiness from Shahs and recalls the day when Vanraj had introduced the latter as her wife. Kinjal, Samar and Pakhi refuse to stay along with Kavya as they are against all the things happening in their house. Kavya informs everyone that she is least interested in living with the Shahs and will not insist anyone to come back.

Anupama seeks permission from Vanraj and tells him that she can take all the family members along her as everyone is out of the house. Anupama feels that once all the family members step out of the house, it will be very easy for Kavya to execute her evil plans. Samar and Pakhi get emotional and Anupama requests them to stay back in the Shah house. Vanraj overhears the conversation and apologises to his family members and assures that soon he will make everything right.

Anupama decides to leave the place, while Hasmukh stops her and apologises for leaving her alone in though times. Ahead, Anupama informs Hasmukh that Vanraj and the other family members need him more as Kavya can do anything to satisfy her ego. Further, Kavya tries to convince Vanraj and hugs him saying that her insecurities made her take this step. Vanraj stays unaffected and feels that he needs to correct Kavya before she destroys everything. Elsewhere, Hasmukh asks Anupama to live for herself as she has done a lot for everyone.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

