Anupamaa, 24 November 2021, Written Update: Leela apologises to Hasmukh and Anupama

Today we see that Hasmukh tells Anupama to enjoy her life as she has sacrificed many things for her family. Hasmukh also adds that according to him, Anupama should accept Anuj’s love as his feelings for her are very genuine. Anupama gets confused as Hasmukh’s words make her think about Anuj and his behaviour. Hasmukh prays to god and wishes that Anuj and Anupama should come together so that all the confusion comes to an end. Ahead, Anuj walks up to Anupama and tells her to calm down as time will heal everything. Anupama recalls her moments with Anuj as he requests her to live the life on her terms as she has always been working hard only for the family. After a while, Anuj and Anupama take a leave and tell Hasmukh to call them if there is any need.

Later, Anuj drops Anupama at her house and informs her about the important conference in their office. Back in the Shah house Leela apologises to Hasmukh for creating a mess in everyone's life after being influenced by Kavya. Hasmukh stays firm on his decision and tells her that Lord Krishna has already played his role by snatching the house from her. Leela requests Hasmukh to forgive her and also accepts that she did wrong with Anuj and Anupama. Hasmukh tells Leela to leave him alone and leaves from there while the latter faints and falls down.

Further, Anupama rushes to Shah house after she learns that Leela fainted. Leela regains consciousness and tells Kavya to go out of the room as she wants to discuss something important with her family. Kavya refuses to leave the room and asks Anupama to get out as she does not belong to the Shah family. Leela gets furious and Vanraj asks Kavya to wait outside until she is called inside. Then, Leela accepts her mistakes and asks forgiveness from Anupama for hurting her. Anupama tells Leela to forget everything and move on as whatever happened in the past cannot be changed.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

