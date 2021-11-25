Anupamaa, 25 November 2021, Written Update: Leela's humble request to Anupamaa

In today’s episode we see that Kavya gets furious thinking that Leela might get influenced by Anupama and will destroy all of her plans. Leela tells Anupama that Kavya has snatched the house from her but she will not let her take over the dance academy. Kinjal and Samar request Anupama to take over the dance academy as Kavya can cross all the limits to satisfy her ego. Anupama thinks over the suggestion of her family members while Leela gets emotional and requests her to keep visiting the Shah house. Anupama assures that she will visit the Shah house frequently and will also maintain a healthy relationship with everyone in the family.

After a while Anupama decides to take a leave while Kavya jumps in and starts insulting her for interfering in their personal matter. Anupama stays calm and gives a befitting reply to Kavya and shuts her up. Kavya also adds that she will put a board out of the Shah house saying that ‘dogs and Anupama are strictly prohibited in this house’. Anupama tells Kavya that she is happy to be compared with the dogs as they are honest and loyal with their family. Hasmukh and others back Anupama and she asks Kavya to change herself as her behaviour will always create issues in everyone's life. Meanwhile, Anupama constantly thinks about Anuj and recalls Hasmukh's words. Kavya gets irked with the Shah family as everyone confront her for cheating them.

Anupama asks Vanraj to forgive Leela as she has apologised for everything she has done in the past. Vanraj informs Anupama that it will take time for him forgive Leela as she helped Kavya in accomplishing her cruel desires. Anupama asks Vanraj to stay positive as she believes that he can get back everything to normal with his qualities. Vanraj thanks Anupama for her support and assures that soon he will prove his worth to the world. Further, Anupama celebrates the festival of ‘bhai dooj’ with Bhavesh and feels blessed to have a brother like him.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

