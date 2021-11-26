Anupamaa, 26 November 2021, Written Update: Pakhi celebrates Bhai Dooj’ with Vanraj and Samar

Today we see that Leela gets emotional when she learns that Dolly will not visit the Shah house to celebrate Bhai Dooj with Vanraj. Kavya decides to make use of this situation to her benefit as Vanraj always wanted her to handle every situation in their house. Anupama calls Leela and tells her celebrate Bhai Dooj as she has to rush to the office for an important meeting. Kavya tries to get medicines and milk for Leela and Hasmukh interrupts and informs that he has done the needful in her absence. Later, Kinjal asks Pakhi to fulfill the Bhai Dooj rituals with Vanraj and Samar.

Elsewhere, Anupama prepares sweets for Anuj and recalls all of their good moments shared together. Back in the Shah house, Vanraj expresses his feelings in front of Leela as he assures that soon he will achieve everything in his life and also tells her that he has decided to ignore the daily drama taking place in their house. Leela motivates Vanraj saying that he will fulfill all his dreams with the help of his leadership qualities. Kavya feels envious as Leela and Vanraj share a talk and ask her to stay out of the room until they call her. Leela informs Hasmukh about Vanraj’s plan and tells him to help her in maintaining a good environment in their house.

On the flip side, Anuj enjoys the sweets made by Anupama and prays to god for her happiness. Anupama rethinks on her decision of staying alone and starts dreaming about Anuj when she yet again recalls Hasmukh’s suggestion. Furthermore, Paritosh forces Kinjal and tells her to shift in the penthouse gifted by Rakhi as the environment in the Shah house is very depressing. Kinjal refuses to the leave the house saying that Paritosh can easily dump her when he did not think before insulting Anupama in front of everyone without any evidence. Kavya tries to back Paritosh and he tells her to stay away from them as they are capable to solve their problems.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

