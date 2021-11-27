Anupamaa, 27 November 2021, Written Update: Anupama feels guilty when Anuj helps her

In today's episode, Kavya attempts to talk to Vanraj. He is angry with her since she broke his heart. She claims Leela removed her from the room, but she has kept her cool for his sake. She assures him that she will take care of his family.

Anuj and Anupama finish their meeting and enjoy a casual conversation. He asks her to order the special milkshake. She claims that she does not go to restaurants regularly. He asks her to order and do everything she hasn't done yet. He expresses his delight upon having his favourite paan milkshake. She says that she will also learn to make it for him.

Anupama receives a call from Pakhi, asking her to come to school. Anuj informs Anupama that he will accompany her to school and then have the milkshake. Anupama sees Anuj's patience and his availability for her needs and feels guilty.

Devika approaches Anuj and Anupama and asks Anuj to stay back for some time. He says that he has an important meeting to attend. Devika asks Anupama about what's bothering her. Anupama expresses her guilt. Devika tells her that friends are to assist each other when they are in need. Anupama does not want the friendship to end because of her never-ending problems.

Kinjal and Paritosh get into an argument. She expects him to look for a job. He becomes enraged and chooses to leave her alone. Devika asks Anupama if she loves Anuj. Anupama says that she just loved Vanraj and now she can’t love anyone else. Devika tells Anupama to follow her heart and leave the rest up to the Lord.

Leela invites Anupama home. Kavya orders Leela to take her permission before inviting Anupama. Leela is reminded of their anniversary by Hasmukh. Leela informs them that Kavya would not allow them to celebrate. Anupama overhears it and suggests that Leela and Hashmukh be remarried for their 50th wedding anniversary. Vanraj agrees to Anupama’s suggestion, which irks Kavya.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

