Anupamaa, 27 October 2021, Written Update: Anuj and Anupama in a crisis due to the bad weather

In today's episode, Anuj tells Anupama that there were many girls in his life but none of them could create a bond with him and hence he is single till date. Anupama advices Anuj to get married as everyone needs a life partner. Anuj says he has already got a reason to be happy and looks at Anupama. Anuj then asks Anupama about why is she single when the latter thinks that everyone needs a partner. Anupama tells Anuj that she has already faced many problems in the past and now she is happy living alone.

After a while, it starts raining heavily and Anupama starts getting tensed. Anuj struggles to drive in the heavy rain and the Shahs find it difficult to contact Anupama due to the poor network connectivity. Leela asks Hasmukh to calm down as Anupama will get back safely. Hasmukh continues to worry as it is risky to drive in bad weather.

The weather continues to get worse. So Anuj and Anupama decide to take a halt until the rain stops. Anuj gives his blazer to Anupama as she starts shivering due to the cold weather. Meanwhile, Leela tells everyone that she will sue Anupama if the latter does not get back home in time. On the other hand, a group of local residents help Anuj and Anupama and take them to a safe place. Furthermore, Anupama informs her family that she is safe and will get back soon. Nandini and Hasmukh request Anupama and Anuj to stay overnight until the weather is back to normal.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

