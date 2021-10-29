Anupamaa, 29 October 2021, Written update: Anupama decides to leave the Shah house

In today's episode, Vanraj and Leela start confronting Anupama for spending a night with Anuj. Anupama gets furious and tells Vanraj to be in his limits. Leela backs Vanraj and Anupama informs her that she is tired of proving her innocence and giving explanation to everyone. Pakhi and Samar try to support Anupama, but Vanraj tells them to stay away from the matter. Moving on, Vanraj adds that Anupama has crossed all the lines as he was told that the she was in the bedroom with Anuj. Samar tries to stop Vanraj, but Paritosh jumps in and tells him that Anupama was with Anuj last night and thus anything was possible.

Kavya tries to gain attention as she asks Vanraj to control Paritosh and Samar. Vanraj makes a shocking statement and says that how could he control his children when Anupama herself has crossed all the lines. Vanraj further accuses Anupama and raises a question on her character. Anupama stands still and feels pity on Vanraj for his cheap thinking. Leela and Vanraj keep insulting Anupama, but she remains unaffected.

Leela calls Anupama characterless in front of all the family members. Anupama constantly tells Leela to talk to her in a good manner at least in front of her children. Jignesh tries to confront Vanraj and Leela, but Anupama stops him. Furthermore, Anupama decides to leave the Shah house. Meanwhile, Kavya accuses Anupama and tells her that everything was planned and finally the latter succeeded. Kavya further insults Anupama, who speaks up and makes Kavya recall their past and makes her remember the night she spent with Vanraj before their marriage.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

