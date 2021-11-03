Anupamaa, 3 November 2021, Written update: Leela ends her relation with Anupama

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021 03:10 PM IST  |  19.2K
   
Anupamaa, 3 November 2021, Written update: Leela ends her relation with Anupama
Anupamaa, 3 November 2021, Written update: Leela ends her relation with Anupama
Advertisement

Today we see that Anuj feels good when he finds Anupama happy and enjoying every moment of her life. On the other hand, Sarita and other ladies from the locality mock Leela saying that Anupama left the house because of Anuj. Later, Anupama bumps into Leela while going to the dance academy and tries to touch her feet but the latter stops her. Leela tells Sarita that Anupama hasn’t left the house but is been thrown out for making mistakes. 

Anupama tries to ignore everything but after a while, Leela makes a shocking announcement and tells that she is breaking all her ties with Anupama and asks all the ladies to never talk about her. Meanwhile, Kavya gets an agreement and tells Anupama to sign on it, so that they can transfer it to Leela’s name. Anupama takes no time and signs on the agreement but tells Kavya that she never wanted the house or money as everything belonged to Hasmukh and Leela. Before leaving, Anupama tells Leela that she can stop her from entering the house but cannot take away the relationships and moments shared in the house.

Furthermore, Kavya informs Vanraj that she made Anupama sign on the property papers and took away her share from their house. Vanraj gets angry at first but later is convinced by Kavya saying that whatever she did was correct and instigates Vanraj for the same. Vanraj gets provoked by Kavya and decides to take away the warehouse from Anupama. Moving on, Hasmukh confronts Leela for taking away Anupama’s share without informing him and tries to tear the agreement. Vanraj gets back in time and stops Hasmukh from destroying the papers.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 1 November 2021, Written Update: Anupama decides to stay alone

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla Pic Credit: Star Plus / YouTube


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 Litres Boiler For Water, Instant Noodles, Soup Etc.

Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 L...

₹771.00
₹1,195.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Water Air Conditioner Powered By Usb & Battery Use Of Car Home Office ( Multi Color ) 1 Piece

Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...

₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Medium, Small Plastic Snack Seal Sealing Bag Clips Vacuum Sealer (set Of 18, Multi-color) (multicolor)

Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Med...

₹106.00
₹299.00 (65%)
 Buy Now
Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

₹2,096.00
₹2,295.00 (9%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Chopping Vegetables And Fruits For Your Kitchen (12420, Green , 400 Ml)

Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Cho...

₹179.00
₹495.00 (64%)
 Buy Now
Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder, 750w, 4 Jars (grey)

Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder, 750w, 4 Jars (grey)

₹3,043.00
₹5,795.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong Suction And Multiple Cleaning Modes, Self-charging For Carpets & Hard Floors,work With Alexa (black)

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong S...

₹15,901.00
₹27,900.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Aquasure From Aquaguard Delight Ro+uv+mtds Water Purifier From Eureka Forbes With 7l Large Tank|water Saving (white)

Aquasure From Aquaguard Delight Ro+uv+mtds Water Purifier From Eureka Forbes Wit...

₹7,999.00
₹16,000.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Vr 18pc Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer For Keeping Food Fresh For Home, Kitchen, Camping Snack Seal Sealing Bag Clips (multi-color) | Food Clips Sealer | Pouch Clip Sealer (pack Of 18)|

Vr 18pc Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer For Keeping Food Fresh For Home...

₹79.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19

Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19"x13"...

₹158.00
₹599.00 (74%)
 Buy Now
View All