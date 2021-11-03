Anupamaa, 3 November 2021, Written update: Leela ends her relation with Anupama

Today we see that Anuj feels good when he finds Anupama happy and enjoying every moment of her life. On the other hand, Sarita and other ladies from the locality mock Leela saying that Anupama left the house because of Anuj. Later, Anupama bumps into Leela while going to the dance academy and tries to touch her feet but the latter stops her. Leela tells Sarita that Anupama hasn’t left the house but is been thrown out for making mistakes.

Anupama tries to ignore everything but after a while, Leela makes a shocking announcement and tells that she is breaking all her ties with Anupama and asks all the ladies to never talk about her. Meanwhile, Kavya gets an agreement and tells Anupama to sign on it, so that they can transfer it to Leela’s name. Anupama takes no time and signs on the agreement but tells Kavya that she never wanted the house or money as everything belonged to Hasmukh and Leela. Before leaving, Anupama tells Leela that she can stop her from entering the house but cannot take away the relationships and moments shared in the house.

Furthermore, Kavya informs Vanraj that she made Anupama sign on the property papers and took away her share from their house. Vanraj gets angry at first but later is convinced by Kavya saying that whatever she did was correct and instigates Vanraj for the same. Vanraj gets provoked by Kavya and decides to take away the warehouse from Anupama. Moving on, Hasmukh confronts Leela for taking away Anupama’s share without informing him and tries to tear the agreement. Vanraj gets back in time and stops Hasmukh from destroying the papers.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

