Anupamaa, 30 November 2021, Written Update: Anupama to stay with Shah family

In today’s episode, Vanraj gets angry and tells Kavya not to interfere in his life as he is already frustrated with all the things happening in the house. Elsewhere, Anupama stiches Leela and Hasmukh’s clothes also prays to god for everyone's well-being. Anuj rushes to Anupama’s house after he misinterprets a text message sent by her and thinks she is in a problem. Anupama calms him down while Anuj rechecks the message and learns that the misunderstanding took place due to the auto correct function in her phone.

Anupama informs Anuj about Leela and Hasmukh’s 50th wedding anniversary and also tells him about how they have decided to celebrate it. After a while, Anupama starts feeling guilty as she cannot invite Anuj to the Shah house as Vanraj hates his presence and will create a mess on the special day. Back in the Shah house, Vanraj and Paritosh sleep on the sofa and recall all the words said by the wives. Samar looks at them and decides to share a good bond with his wife, so that he will never go through a situation like this.

The next day, Anupama visits the Shah house and informs Leela that she has completed her work for the next two days and wants to stay with her family if Vanraj permits. Vanraj allows Anupama to stay in the Shah house and tells everyone that he will take care of Kavya if she tries to spoil their mood. In the meantime, Anupama takes the responsibility of grinding the ‘mehendi' for the upcoming rituals and calls herself lucky for getting the opportunity to prepare everything for the wedding of her parents. Kavya jumps in and tries to initiate a fight with Anupama, but the latter gives a befitting reply and shuts her up.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 29 November 2021, Written Update: Kavya tries to brainwash Paritosh