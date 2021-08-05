Anupamaa, 5 August 2021, Written Update: Bapuji makes a shocking announcement

In the last episode, we saw that Anupama is very upset after Pakhi’s misbehaviour. In today’s episode, Kavya is seen grooming Pakhi in front of Anupama to make her feel jealous. However, Kinjal, Samar and Nandini try to cheer up Anupama. On the other hand Vanraj is upset as everyone denies him a loan because of his bankruptcy. Later, Anupama asks Kinjal about Paritosh and her decision about shifting from the Shah mansion. Kinjal tells Anupama that Paritosh is firm on his decision.

Anupama gets emotional and tells Kinjal to behave according to Paritosh, as she cannot see him upset. Soon after, Kavya and Anupama get into a heated argument about what Pakhi should eat before her performance. Kavya takes wrong use of this situation and tells Pakhi that she won't be coming to the function now as Anupama has spoiled her mood. Pakhi pleads to Kavya to come along and insults Anupama.

Seeing this Bapuji is exasperated, and asks Pakhi to apologize to Anupama. Pakhi denies his order which makes him feel hurt. So Bapuji decides to punish Pakhi, and tells her that she will only be accompanied by Kavya for her annual day function, and tells Anupama to only watch her students perform, and get back once they are done. Later, he tells all three of them to leave as they are getting late and shuts the door.

Will Anupama get to see Pakhi's performance? Stay tuned to find out

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also read- Anupamaa, 3 August 2021, Written Update: Pakhi’s behaviour offends Anupama