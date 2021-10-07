Anupamaa, 7 October 2021, Written Update: Anupama shuts down Vanraj

Today, Vanraj tries to justify his rude behaviour in front of Hasmukh and other family members. Hasmukh ignores Vanraj and goes into his room. On the flip side, Anuj shares his sorrow with Devika and feels bad for Anupama as she is suffering since a long time. Devika informs Anuj that Anupama loves her family the most and thus she has tolerated everything. Anuj gets emotional thinking about Anupama.

Anupama gets back to Shah house and Anuj feels guilty as he advised her to live separately. Devika consoles Anuj and asks him to stay strong. Anuj tells Devika that his dream is to see Anupama happy throughout her life. Meanwhile, Anupama confronts Vanraj for creating issues on a very auspicious and a special day for her. Ahead, Anupama stands on table and tries to match Vanraj’s height. Leela and all other family members get confused after looking at Anupama's act.

Anupama tells Vanraj that her achievements are making him feel jealous. She also adds that Vanraj is scared of Anuj and his empire. Anuj gets tensed as Anupama's thoughts make him restless. Vanraj tells Anupama that she will never match his abilities as he will always stay one level up. Anupama gives a befitting reply to Vanraj which offends Leela. Furthermore, Anupama leaves the Shah house and bids adieu to her family. Later on, Anupama visits Anuj's house and the latter gets overwhelmed by her presence. Anupama thanks Anuj for motivating her to speak against the wrong things going on in her life.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

