Anupamaa, 8 November 2021, Written Update: Paritosh crosses the line and does the unbelievable

Today we see that Vanraj calls Dolly and regrets for misbehaving with her in front of everyone. Vanraj blames Kavya and Leela for the mess and also tells them not to instigate a fight as he loses his temper. Paritosh keeps a watch on everything happening in the house and feels that Anupama is the reason behind his failure. Elsewhere, Anupama asks Hasmukh to go back home as Leela might get angry for getting back late. Hasmukh refuses to leave and tells Anupama that he wants to stay back as he is enjoying the vibe in her new house. Back in the Shah house, Vanraj tries to make things normal but Leela tells him that Dolly has left their house only because of Anupama.

Later, Hasmukh gets ready to leave as he feels that Leela might be waiting for him. In the meantime, Paritosh gets into Anupama’s house and hides in the other room to keep a watch on them. Anuj and Kinjal help Anupama in cleaning the house but she asks Anuj to finish his office work as that is more important than cleaning the house. Afte a while, Kinjal tells Anupama that she will visit her new house whenever she wants to. Paritosh comes out from the room and informs Kinjal that no one from the Shah family will come to Anupama’s house irrespective of any festival or any occasion.

Partiosh reveals that he was hiding in the room as he did not want to create a mess in front of Hasmukh. Furthermore, Paritosh informs Anupama that Rakhi threw him out of her house and office only because of her. Paritosh accuses Anupama for destroying his happiness. On the flip side, Hasmukh tries to explain Leela that her behaviour will destroy everything one day. Leela ignores Hasmukh and blames Anupama for all the mess in their house.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

