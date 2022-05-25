Anupamaa actor Aneri Vajani bid adieu to the show; Says 'There is no scope of coming back'

Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa has been one of the top-rated shows on television. Aneri Vajani who essayed the character of Malvika has also gained a lot of appreciation for her supportive character and acting chops in the show. But now Aneri is no longer a part of this daily soap. The actress shot her last episode 10 days back and has no plans on returning to her character.

As mentioned in ETimes, Aneri has bid a final goodbye to the daily soap. Speaking about her experience as Malvika, Aneri shared that when the producer of the show, Rajan Shahi narrated the character of Mukku, she realised that she could explore so much as an actor. The actress further adds that Malvika's character highlighted the evil side of domestic violence that was a game-changer for the show and even for her as an actor.

As we all know, Malvika's character had disappeared from the show for a while and was brought back during the wedding celebrations of Anupamaa and Anuj. Commenting on this, Aneri says that after the short break, when the producer asked her whether she would like to come back, she said she had to return for the character. She also adds, "Par ab khatam ho Gaya hai and there is no scope of coming back to the show (smiles). I have been a part of Anupamaa and Anuj’s pre-wedding rituals. Maine saari rasme nibha lee bas shaadi mein nahi rahungi. I will enjoy the wedding from Cape Town.”

Speaking of Cape Town, Aneri is all set to challenge her inner 'Khiladi' and will soon be seen as a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. This stunt-based show will be Aneri's first reality show and sharing her excitement with her fans, Aneri said that she has never been an adventurous person. She further adds, "Initially, I was skeptical whether I would be able to do it, but once I have made up my mind, I put my heart and soul into it." The actress has also been hitting the gym to prepare herself for the upcoming challenges on the reality show.

Aneri also expressed her desire to only play lead characters in her future projects. She elaborated that she liked playing strong characters like Mukku, but now she'll only focus on taking up lead roles.

