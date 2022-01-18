Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna wishes his wife Akanksha on her birthday with romantic throwback pics

Television show Anupamaa is number one on the TRP ratings for the past many months. Fans are liking the chemistry between Gaurav Khanna and female lead Rupali Ganguly. Gaurav plays the role of businessman Anuj Kapadia in the show and he is getting appreciated by the audience. Gaurav Khanna is married to TV actress Akanksha Chamola, and on her birthday, he has shared a sweet post on social media.

The actor shared a series of pictures of her. Along with the pictures, he wrote a cute message for her. He captioned, “Happy birthday @akankshagkhanna . For some reason, when I go birthday shopping for you, I end up finding a lot more gifts for myself. Your birth days are really expensive, but you're worth it...Happy Birthday, wife! At least you're not as old as you will be next year ...so njoy it to the fullest ..luv u baby..”

See the post here:

Several colleagues and friends of Gaurav also wished Akanksha in the comments section. Sudhanshu wrote, "Happy n blessed birthday @akankshagkhanna." Aneri Vajani commented, "Happiest birthday to youuuu @akankshagkhanna party Kab hai?!" Madalsa Sharma, Anuj Sachdeva and Vivan Bhathena also wished Akanksha.

The news of Gaurav Khanna dating Akanksha surfaced early in the year 2016. The two took their romance to the next level, when they tied the knot in the later half of the year in his hometown, Kanpur.



