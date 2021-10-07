Anupamaa actor Madalsa Sharma on absurd advances at her: People try to influence you but the choice is yours

TV actress Madalsa Sharma recently opened up on the inappropriate advances that she had to face over the years. She shared that it’s the choice of the person to react to the advances by people and she makes sure to make them realise that she is there only for work in the industry and nothing else.

Madalsa shared in the interview with ETimes TV, “Being a girl or in today's times, being a guy, both are equally scary. In any profession, be it an actress or a corporate firm, wherever you go, for a female, there are going to be men around you. Sometimes, you come across people who are probably a little more interested in things that you are not at all willing to offer as a person, as an actor, as an employee. It's your choice. Good and bad things go hand in hand but at the end of the day, nobody can take away your choice from you. People can try to influence you but getting or not getting influenced are two drastically different things.”

She further continued, “Personally, whenever I have felt uncomfortable in anybody's presence or during a meeting, what to do? Just get up and walk out of that door. Nobody's going to stop me or close the door and not let me go anywhere. So, it's always been my personal choice. I am here as an actor and all I am willing to do is perform, and show across the world what I am made of, and how talented I am. As long as that goes across, that's my job. Other than that, good or bad, bad or good, you should know how to deal with the situation. So, that's what I have been doing all my life.”

Madalsa plays the role of Kavya in the television show Anupamaa. She is married to Mithun Chakraborty's son, Mahaakshay Chakraborty.|



