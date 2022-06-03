Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat shares glimpse of his on-screen love interest Alma Hussein; PIC

Anupamaa has been constantly topping the TRP charts for the last two years with the exceptional performances of the cast and the gripping plot of the show. It is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 every week. Its interesting storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers feel connected to the show, Anupamaa and do not miss even a single episode of the show. There has been a rumour of entry of new love interest Samar after Nandini left the show, actor Paras Kalnawat recently offered a glimpse of the show.

Paras Kalnawat, who plays the role of Rupali Ganguly’s younger son Samar in the show, is seen always supporting her in the show. He has always encouraged her be it in her professional life or her love life. The actor shared a picture of himself with actress Alma Hussein on social media as he welcomed her to the show. He captioned, “It's a sunny day. Is it season of Samar already? Welcome to the team Sara! #SamaAra”

As per the recent developments of the show, Anupama and Anuj's family is going to expand and we shall have two new love stories in the show. Tellychakkar had reported that Adhik and Pakhi, Sara and Samar shall get paired opposite each other, where Sara and Adhik are siblings and Anuj's niece and nephew. This is surely going to add a lot of spice to the show.

Currently, Vanraj will meet Anuj’s family and he will try to bond with them during Kinjal’s baby shower, that’s when Ankush will offer a job to Vanraj in the Kapadia empire. But when he tries to fix him up in the company, he will be shocked to know that Anupama has the signing authority for the entire empire.

