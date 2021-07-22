Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly gets notorious on sets as she hijacks a crew member's 'precious bagwati'

The daily soap Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on television. The audiences like the characters in the show including Anupama, Vanraj, Samar, Nandini, Kinjal, Kavya, Pakhi and others. The main role of Anupama is played by the popular actress Rupali Ganguly. While the actress is getting love and support for her on-screen presence, she is also loved off-screen due to her fun personality. She often shares her quirky and witty pictures and videos to entertain her fans.

Rupali was trying to play a prank as she walked with the purse of the creative director of the show, Ketaki Walawalkar. She lovingly calls her Kakey and is seen walking away with her purse as makes her follow. In the hilarious sequence, she has also written on her story, “The only way I can get Kakay to follow me is by hijacking her precious Bagwati”. She also added in another story, “Pran jaaye par bag na jaaye- Kakey Mantra”.

Here are the snaps of the story:

Rupali is known for her funny pranks on the sets of the show and keeping the atmosphere of the shoot happy. She has shared numerous videos with other cast members, and recently also shared a dance sequence with her on-screen saas Alpana Buch. The video became popular and their fans showered love on the video. She captioned the video, “When an old classic comes back and I’ve got one of my favorite costars grooving on it with me! Her grace increases by the day, isn’t it? Here it is Baa and Anupama style!!!”

