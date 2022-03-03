Anupamaa actor Sudhandhu Pandey shares goofy BTS pictures with his naughtiest bapu

Daily soap Anupamaa is among the leading shows on television. It has a massive fan following. The show features some prominent actors including Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Aneri Vajani, Alpana Buch, etc. The cast members of the show share a great bond with each other and they are often seen having fun in between shots. In the recent picture shared by Sudhanshu Pandey, he has shown the fun side of Arvind Vaidya.

Actor Arvind Vaidya plays the role of Vanraj’s father. In the show, he is seen playing a responsible person, who guides the family in difficult situations. He is often seen taking a stand against his son Vanraj for stopping him from doing wrong. But contrary to his on-screen role, he is quite fun-loving in his real life. Hence, Sudhanshu Pandey calls him naughtiest and funniest.

Sudhanshu captioned the post as, “BETA NUMBARI TO BAAP DUS NUMBARI MEET THE NAUGHTIEST N FUNNIEST BAPU I LOVE YOU BAPU @arvindvaidya3 JAI MAHAKAAL”.

See post here:

Anupamaa has been the top-rated show for a long time. The recent track when Anupama expressed love for Anuj was one of the most-watched episodes of the show. The audience also likes the love-hate relationship between Vanraj and Kavya.



