Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey opens up on being trolled for playing a negative role

Sudhanshu Pandey has become a popular name in the television industry with his stint in the show Anupamaa. The daily soap features Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma apart from him in lead roles. Sudhanshu Pandey has been appreciated for his acting. But the actor is also getting trolled for his negative and misogynist role. In an interview with ETimes, he shared about the impact of his role and how he bagged the show.

Talking about reactions on social media platforms, Sudhanshu said, “I get reactions from people on social media for my character in the show. It was new to me because I wasn’t part of the TV industry earlier, and I didn’t know how the audience of TV gets attached to characters. They start believing that what I play on show is the real me. I had to bear the trolling and negative comments on social media because of my character.” The actor added that he is enjoying the show and has made peace with the trend among the audience. Sudhanshu said the audience somewhere forgets the difference between reel-life and real-life.

Sudhanshu also shared how he came across the show and the reason for taking it up. He said, “I had met producer Rajan Shahi at an award show. He is an old friend of mine. I told him I would be interested in working on a TV show if the role was really good. A couple of months later, he called me for Anupamaa, but before that he prepared me for around a month regarding the working style of television. The long working hours… I realised it’s not going to be luxurious like films. It will be tough.”

The story of the show Anupamaa is about a middle-aged housewife who finds her individuality and breaks the gender stereotypes to move beyond patriarchal shackles.



