Anupamaa actors Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna go 'Saat Samundar Paar' for their fans; VIDEO

Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for years now. Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Gaurav Khanna starrer family drama have been garnering an overwhelming response from the audience because of its storyline. Anupamaa's lead couple Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna have become quite popular on social media because of their remarkable chemistry. The on-screen romance of Anupama and Anuj is getting lots of love from the audience. The duo has been given the nickname of MaAn by their fans.

Rupali and Gaurav often share BTS pictures and videos on their social media handle and for their MaAn family. Today, Gaurav Khanna shared a video on his Instagram handle with Rupali Ganguly. In this video, they can be seen recreating the popular song 'Saat Samundar Paar' on the beach. The duo can be seen doing a short romantic performance on this song, especially for their MaAn family. Sharing this video, Gaurav captioned, "Kaise aapko dhoondha humne…. Aapko Kya maloom.. we love u all"

Speaking about Anupamaa, the current track of the show revolves around Anupamaa and Anuj's married life, and the makers have also cast new actors who will be seen adding more drama to the show. The show recently got its prequel titled 'Anupama - Namaste America' which is airing on the OTT platform.

'Anupama - Namaste America has the original cast of the television serial, with actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey essaying the roles of Anupama and Vanraj, respectively. Joining them are Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, and Ekta Sariya, reprising the roles of Baa, Bapuji, and Dolly respectively. The OTT version of the show was released on April 25.

