Anupamaa actors Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna hint towards a huge plot twist

Anupamaa is among the leading shows on TV. The show features some highly talented actors including Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, among others. The present plot is focusing on the budding romance of Anuj and Anupama. But it seems the show is gearing up for a new twist as Anuj will be re-entering the business world.

In the current plot, Anuj and Kavya will get a bit insecure to see Vanraj and Anupama talking and having some intense discussions. Kavya would say that they do this every time, they wouldn’t speak to each other, but when something good happens, they patch up again. She decides to not give them the importance and focus on her work. It will also be interesting to see how Anuj would handle 'the Anupama and Vanraj dynamic' due to Kinjal’s pregnancy.

In Rupali Ganguly's live session for #MaAn Day, Gaurav revealed that they are shooting for an extremely important sequence where the rickshaw or as Gaurav said ' Anupama's rocket' is getting ready. He added that there will be a major twist that will make her rush to take the rickshaw and reach Shah house for Kinjal. This may create major differences in Anuj and Anupamaa's budding love story. Rupali hints that Anuj will soon be back as they show a small glimpse of Anuj's office. The old Anuj will be back and bring a massive storm in Vanraj's life.



Also read- Sudhanshu Pandey opens up about his character in the show Anupamaa