Anupamaa actors Rupali Ganguly & Gaurav Khanna celebrate 'Maan Day' with a romantic video; WATCH

Anupamaa has become one of the most loved shows on Television screens and has been receiving immense love from the audience for its interesting plot. The show stars talented actors like Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles. This show has been unbeatable and is ranking in the first position on the TRP chart for almost a year now. Anupamaa team not only entertains their audiences on TV screens but each actor from the show is quite active on their respective social media handles. The stars shared a great camaraderie off-screen as well.

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's on-screen chemistry as Anupamaa and Anuj has swooned the hearts of the audiences. Their fans lovingly call them 'MaAn' and always shower their love on the actors. The duo bond well off-screen also and often creates reel and share pictures with their fans. Today, Rupali Ganguly shared a video with Gaurav Khanna on her Instagram handle. In this video, Rupali and Gaurav treated their fans with an amazing reel on Sunidhi Chahaun's song 'Sajna Ve Sajna'. In the caption, Rupali wrote, "Maan-Day Thank u all always for your love and support".

Click here to watch Rupali's video

The introduction of Kapadia family members and their problems added the right amount of drama to Anupamaa. The audiences are also liking Anupamaa and Anuj's married life plot and have showered their immense love on their favorite duo MaAn. The current plot revolves around Anupamaa's daughter-in-law Kinjal's baby shower. Considering the love and appreciation they received from the audiences, the makers of Anupamaa treated their loyal fans with a prequel to the show titled 'Anupama - Namaste America'.

Also Read: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly hops on the viral trend and reveals who makes her happier; Video