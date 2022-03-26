Anupamaa actress Anagha Bhosale announces her exit from acting & opts to take the spiritual path

Actress Anagha Bhosale was last seen in the popular show Anupamaa, where she played the role of Nandini, who was the love interest of Samar. The actress recently took to social media to share that she is quitting the TV and film industry. She shared a post stating the reason for exiting the industry and pursuing the spiritual path.

In the post, Anagha wrote, "Hare Krishna Family, I know u all have been kind & have shown concern after the show & thank you for that I am really grateful, if some of you don’t know yet that I am officially quitting the film & television industry, this is it & I really do hope you all will definitely respect & support my decision, I did take this decision due to my religious beliefs & spiritual path, I know you should keep doing your karmas but not where your Krishna consciousness or spiritual growth is getting tampered or weakened, I do believe you should get away from situations or people who increase your distance with God/Krishna."

See her post here-

Anagha had spoken about quitting acting earlier as well in an interview with ETimes. She had shared, "The whole situation got worse when I actually felt like throwing up whatever I ate, so that I don't put on weight. This was unhealthy and it affected my mental health. That's when I realised how the pressures of showbiz along with unhealthy competition and politics were too many. Many people would compliment me in person saying, 'Anagha you are quite thin in real life, but on TV you look quite chubby.' This was affecting me and I realised that I had to fix this obsession to look perfect."

She had made her debut with the show 'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao' by Rajshri Productions in 2020.



