Anupamaa actress Madalsa Sharma reveals reason for her absence from show; Hints towards a major plot twist

Madalsa Sharma plays a prominent role in the popular daily soap Anupamaa. She plays Kavya in the show and is quite popular for her fashionable outfits as well as her acting chops. The other lead actors of the show are Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, and others. The actress is missing on screen for the last few days and her fans are worried that she might be affected by Coronavirus.

There has been a sharp rise in Covid cases in the last few weeks. Numerous celebrities have shared about being Covid-19 positive and asked others to be careful. Madalsa Sharma’s fans have also been worried if she is also unwell and isolating since the last few days. But the actress has quashed all the rumors, as she told Bollywood Life, “This is false. I am perfectly fine. Yes, I have left the Shah house. There is a huge twist coming up on the show. Fans can expect the unexpected."

In the earlier episodes, it was seen that Kavya has left the Shah house. Now, it seems like Kavya will make a smashing return when Vanraj tries to upset Anuj Kapadia's business. It seems she wants Vanraj to realize the importance of her presence in his life. She will be gone and won't get in contact with Vanraj for a few days. On the other hand, Paritosh and Vanraj plan to cheat Malvika and take over the Kapadia empire.

In the coming days, we will see how Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) protects Anuj and Malvika from the evil plans of Paritosh and Vanraj. Kinjal will also help her in this matter. The upcoming plot is full of twists and turns for the viewers.



